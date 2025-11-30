J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,559 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:OHI opened at $45.89 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,800. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $591,825.81. This represents a 505.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

