Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Decreased by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 147,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.2% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 66,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at $92,160,621.25. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.