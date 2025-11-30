First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 746,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 996,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 173,388 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

