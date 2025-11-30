Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,482 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Oklo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oklo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 11,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $1,215,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,100. This trade represents a 57.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 503,323 shares of company stock worth $53,914,143 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 0.70. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

