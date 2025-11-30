J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,406 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 70,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,882,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

