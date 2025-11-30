J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,035,000 after purchasing an additional 286,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after buying an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,024,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,369,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3%

VLO opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $185.62.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

