Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $67,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Illumina by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $131.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $153.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Daiwa America cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

