Novanta Inc. $NOVT Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Novanta by 65.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Up 0.6%

Novanta stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $173.16.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.