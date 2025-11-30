Swiss National Bank Sells 30,200 Shares of B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,539,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.7% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,789,000 after buying an additional 12,419,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,949,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,158,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,524,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 23.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,791,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,209 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

