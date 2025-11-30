Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,122 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 1.1% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Five Below worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Five Below by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 1,940.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.06. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

