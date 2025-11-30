Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,647 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises approximately 1.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of nVent Electric worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $229,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,578 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 29.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after purchasing an additional 709,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.7%

NVT opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total value of $13,032,518.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,170.40. This trade represents a 63.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $581,687.64. Following the sale, the director owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.