Timken Company (The) $TKR Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Timken by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Timken by 537.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Timken Trading Up 0.0%

Timken stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

