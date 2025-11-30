Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $496,000 Position in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 8,823.5% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 400.0% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ouster by 102.7% during the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

In other Ouster news, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 25,329 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $720,863.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 665,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,937,369.38. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 37,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $1,081,252.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,009,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,522.42. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 106,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on Ouster in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Ouster Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.74.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

