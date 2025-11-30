Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneStream by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,719 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in OneStream by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after buying an additional 2,828,209 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,910,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneStream by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,378,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,109,000 after buying an additional 2,234,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneStream by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,037,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,162,000 after acquiring an additional 598,757 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other OneStream news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,088.78. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 118,943 shares of company stock worth $2,191,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream Stock Performance

Shares of OneStream stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.10. OneStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneStream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

