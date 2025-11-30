Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,534 Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2,659.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,003,000 after buying an additional 1,627,190 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,491,000 after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.50. This trade represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $85.25 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $122.84. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.