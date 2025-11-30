MAI Capital Management Makes New $66,000 Investment in Urban Edge Properties $UE

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,837,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,945,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,587 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 872.7% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 464,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 416,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,299,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,698,000 after acquiring an additional 337,717 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $5,076,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

UE stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UE. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

