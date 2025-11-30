JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF $KIE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $58,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 112,985 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $5,811,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 388,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 66,746 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,623,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

