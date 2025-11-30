JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 206,552 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $58,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3,664.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $28.45 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

