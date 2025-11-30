Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 14,928.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,949,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,237,000 after buying an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,627,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.