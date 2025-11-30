Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Stock Holdings Trimmed by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Medpace by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $555.00 target price on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $599.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $560.60 and a 200-day moving average of $444.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total value of $12,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,751,625. This trade represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 42,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.52, for a total transaction of $26,093,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 732,210 shares in the company, valued at $450,689,899.20. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 317,597 shares of company stock valued at $189,967,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.