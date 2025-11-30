JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $62,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 9.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 9.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 238,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Graco by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 68,084 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Graco by 8.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.07 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

