JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 432,937 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $59,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 95,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 363,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 347,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,225.12. This trade represents a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

