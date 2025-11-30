Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $61,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,336,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,622,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 948,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 906,055 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,177,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,706 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 2,178,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,997,000 after buying an additional 383,722 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

