JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 47,069 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $58,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sanmina by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 228.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

