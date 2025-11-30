Old National Bancorp $ONB Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $61,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $29.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

ONB stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

