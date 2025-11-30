JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 94,327 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $60,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

