Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 45,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 192.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Summer Road LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 125.0% in the first quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 85.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.14. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

