Intech Investment Management LLC Has $447,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 137.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 49,230 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.23. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.22%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Proto Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 3,048 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $152,918.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,812.66. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

