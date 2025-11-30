SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Banner Corporation $BANR

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banner by 26.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banner by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banner by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.82 on Friday. Banner Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.52 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 21.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Banner from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

