Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 98.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 19,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in MRC Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 198,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRC

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.