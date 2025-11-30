Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BELFB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

In related news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,707.39. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $80,065.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

