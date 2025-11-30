Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AdvanSix $ASIX

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in AdvanSix by 23.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 113,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.32). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.52%.The business had revenue of $374.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

