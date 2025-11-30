Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Stock Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 233.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

