Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stagwell Inc. $STGW

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter worth $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter worth $74,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STGW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.11 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

