OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.5714.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $270.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. OSI Systems has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $292.34. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.01 and a 200-day moving average of $236.54.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $395,625.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total value of $5,714,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 292,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,712,962.06. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,257 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 79.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,974,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 39.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

