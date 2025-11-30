TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

TATT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ TATT opened at $38.56 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $484.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.27 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in TAT Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,454,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 555,286 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 824,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,205,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 1,063.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 357,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.