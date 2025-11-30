Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.9250.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEO. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.20 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 152,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -420.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s payout ratio is presently -82.86%.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

