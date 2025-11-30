Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.9250.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEO. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.20 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Monday, November 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Stock Up 5.0%
Shares of TEO stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -420.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s payout ratio is presently -82.86%.
About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.