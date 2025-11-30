Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $27.02.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

