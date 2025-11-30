Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.96.

SDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

TSE:SDE opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.39 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

