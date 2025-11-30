CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head to Head Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and CyberAgent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.24 billion 8.03 -$112.00 million ($0.14) -529.82 CyberAgent $5.35 billion 0.82 $108.86 million $0.40 21.75

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -1.29% -0.56% -0.48% CyberAgent 2.93% 12.20% 6.07%

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and CyberAgent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 8 4 3 2.56 CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $91.14, indicating a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Summary

Zillow Group beats CyberAgent on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

