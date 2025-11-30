Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,378,000 after buying an additional 2,073,721 shares in the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,903,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,692,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,424,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after buying an additional 273,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after buying an additional 286,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE PK opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -154.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Citigroup cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.