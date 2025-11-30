NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $168.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.