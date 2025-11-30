Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,815 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.