Diageo plc $DEO Position Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Diageo by 1,544.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 372,555 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165,839 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diageo by 84.0% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 309,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $132.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

