F m Investments LLC Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.4%

TM stock opened at $201.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $81.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile



Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

