740 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Bought by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,573,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $304.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.32. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

