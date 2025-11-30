Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,258,000 after acquiring an additional 389,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $100.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

