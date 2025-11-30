Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,698,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 122.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $260,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE MDT opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

