F m Investments LLC Sells 859 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

F m Investments LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 40.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus reduced their target price on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

