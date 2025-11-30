Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 91.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

